Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overleigh St Mary’s CE Primary School and Waverton Community Primary School in Chester have been awarded the Platinum School Games Mark Award.

The Platinum Award was launched earlier this year as an extension of the School Games Mark to reward schools who have maintained consistently high standards with their school sport provision. As part of the extended application the eligible candidates, who had achieved five successive gold awards since 2011, were asked to submit a detailed case study along with a supporting paragraph from their school games organisers, Elizabeth Newstead and Claire Smedley of Chester School Sport Partnership, hosted by Blacon High School.

Elizabeth Newstead said: “A huge congratulations to Overleigh St Mary’s CE Primary School and to Waverton Community Primary School for their continued excellence in sporting provision and the opportunities provided to all pupils in their schools.

“Only 104 schools across the country have gained the Platinum School Games Mark award, which is a fantastic achievement for our two schools.”

Headteacher at Waverton Community Primary Simon Talbot said: “We are delighted to have received the prestigious School Games Mark Platinum Award which is recognition of the commitment and enthusiasm from Nicola Gordon, our PE coordinator, and the children of Waverton Primary School towards an active and healthy lifestyle.”

Both schools are now exempt from next year’s School Games Mark award process and will automatically receive the Platinum Award again in 2018. They have also received a special plaque to commemorate their achievement and will be entered into a draw to win a surprise presentation visit from a celebrity guest.

All schools are eligible to apply for the School Games Mark Award, with the criteria for 2017-2018 already available on the School Games website www.yourschoolgames.com and applications opening in the summer term.