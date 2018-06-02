Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Chester organisations have been honoured at this year’s Cheshire Community Foundation Awards for Excellence.

Cheshire Community Foundation (CCF) connects people who want to give back with the most effective grass-roots charities and not-for-profit organisations.

CCF currently has a major focus on tackling the widespread issue of mental health in young people having recently launched its Young Minds Matter campaign.

The annual awards were held at The Academy, Cheshire College South and West in Crewe.

The two organisations in Chester to be awarded for their work were:

Inclusion Award: Bren Project, Chester

The Bren Project supports people with learning disabilities and autism, preparing them to enter the world of work by providing work experience.

The group was nominated under the Inclusion Category for their outstanding work on the Bren Bikes project, which was supported by Cheshire Community Foundation.

Over 60 people with learning disabilities and autism engaged in the reconditioning and resale of donated bikes.

Every one of the beneficiaries reported and demonstrated an improvement in both practical and soft skills, such as workplace confidence.

The award was received by Graham Weaver, Charity Manager, on behalf of the organisation.

Innovation Award: Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, Chester

Fallen Angels Dance Theatre is an inclusive dance theatre company, working to support people in recovery from addiction, by giving them not only a purpose in life but an innovative way of managing their issues and sharing similar experiences with others.

The project supported by Cheshire Community Foundation gave disadvantaged adults recovering from addiction a four-month programme of activity, culminating in a number of successful public performances.

The group was nominated for their exceptional work in supporting recovery by promoting creativity and self-expression through the power of dance.

The award was received by Claire Morris and Benjamin Riddell.

Zoe Sheppard, CEO of the Cheshire Community Foundation, said: “Our annual awards are a highlight in the calendar and a chance for us to thank our charities and donors.

“This year’s awards recognised the outstanding contributions of seven incredible charities, businesses and schools in Cheshire and Warrington and we were delighted to present each of them with their award.

“We take managing our donors’ money extremely seriously and we know what a huge difference it makes to thousands of people.

“I’m proud that we have supported more than 68,000 people across the region over the past 12 months.

“We have also given out more than £3.2 million of grants to over 700 organisations since we launched seven years ago.”