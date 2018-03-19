Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Chester city centre last week.

The charges relate to an altercation between three men on Northgate Street at 4.30am on Friday (March 16) when police arrived on the scene to find a 33-year-old man had been assaulted.

Northgate Street had to be closed as a result of the incident and the victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Terrence Rust, 52, of no fixed address, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and Keith Caffrey, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Both will appear at Chester Crown Court this morning (Monday, March 19).