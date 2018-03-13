Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been charged following a series of car thefts and burglaries in Frodsham and Runcorn.

Patrick Dowling, 32, and Lyndsey Bond, 28, were arrested in Runcorn in the early hours of yesterday (Monday March 12) after reports of a car and key burglary in Frodsham.

Bond, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis) – all of which relate to an incident on High View, Helsby.

Dowling, also of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, two counts of burglary and theft, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to comply with a red traffic signal.

Both of the defendants have been remanded in custody and are set to appear at North Cheshire Magistrates Court later today (Tuesday March 13).