Two men have been charged in connection with drug offences following early morning raids on five homes in in Blacon yesterday (Wednesday March 14).

Liam Edwards, 28, of Wordsworth Crescent, has been charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine) and Jonathan Henry, 28, of Norris Road, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin).

Both have been remanded and will appear at Chester Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday March 15).

Two other men, a 55-year-old and a 27-year-old have been released under investigation.