Two people have been arrested by detectives after a warrant was executed at an house in Frodsham this morning (Tuesday, February 6).

A 20-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were arrested at the address in Hayes Crescent.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B (cannabis) drug and are currently in custody.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID, said: “This morning we seized class B drugs and a large amount of cash.

“The corrosive effect that drug abuse and associated criminality has on our communities is well known and we are committed to tackling the problem and targeting those involved.

“We rely heavily on information from the community to identify and investigate drug crime. If you have any information, please ring Cheshire Police on 101.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.