Police made two arrests following an afternoon street brawl in Chester yesterday (Wednesday, August 15).

The incident happened at 2.35pm when officers were called to a disturbance in Christleton Road in Boughton in which a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were assaulted during an altercation in the street.

A 20-year-old man from Birkenhead has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and a 16-year-old boy from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or by visiting here and quoting IML number 155352.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.