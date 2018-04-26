Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested two men in relation to this morning's serious collision on the M53 at Ellesmere Port.

Emergency services are still on the scene of the incident which happened on the northbound carriageway near J9 at around 5.50am today (Thursday, April 26) and involved two large goods vehicles and a car.

One man who sustained serious injuries in the collision has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital and police have arrested two other men in relation to the incident.

They are currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The collision has closed the M53 northbound between J10 at Cheshire Oaks and J9, and a partial closure is also in place on the Station Road roundabout at J9 in Ellesmere Port Town Centre.

Local diversions are currently in place, although motorists are advised to avoid the area as the closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.