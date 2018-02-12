Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested for public order offences - only two days after police publicly appealed for help in cracking down on anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port.

On Friday (February 9), officers announced they were increasing patrols in the town centre after seeing an increase in reports of youngsters swearing, spitting and causing trouble.

They pleaded with parents to speak to their children to warn them of the consequences of their actions, but yesterday afternoon (February 11) extra officers had to be deployed to Ellesmere Port town centre to deal with more anti-social behaviour involving children and youths.

It led to the arrests of a a girl and a boy from Ellesmere Port, both 13, on suspicion of public order offences.

Inspector Ian Stead, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “Groups of children and young children have been gathering in Ellesmere Port town centre and getting up to no good and it happened again on Sunday.

“Anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated. We have increased patrols in Ellesmere Port town centre and are working in close partnership with local traders and the local authority to identify any children and youths responsible for anti-social behaviour in the area through CCTV footage.

“I urge parents of children and youths who spend time in the town centre with their friends to speak to them about this issue."

He added: “Please explain to them that they face the prospect of being arrested if they engage in anti-social behaviour and that while we are dealing with such instances our resources are reduced for more serious offences.

“Anti-social behaviour can also have a harmful impact on other people so please urge your children to not engage in such behaviour and to not hang around with those who do.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port should contact Cheshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.