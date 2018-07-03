Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular comedian and star of The Chase Paul Sinha is heading to Chester this July as one of the headline acts at a brand-new comedy festival.

The TV entertainer, known as ‘The Sinnerman’, features regularly as a chaser on ITV’s smash-hit game show The Chase, but has also made a name for himself on the comedy circuit.

Known for his upbeat and intelligent humour, Paul will be performing his critically acclaimed show ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel on Friday, July 6, as part of the inaugural CH1 Chester Comedy Festival.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to visiting Chester.

“To be one of the headline acts at a brand-new comedy festival will be great fun and it will be brilliant preparation ahead of my month-long stint at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where I will be showcasing my new material, ‘The Two Ages of Man’ in August.

“I don’t think humour differs that much across the UK – Brits love a dry humour, with an unexpected punchline.

“That’s what people can expect from my show and I’m excited to get on the stage.

“Exploring new cities is one of my favourite parts of being a comedian.

“I’ve performed in Chester before and I remember the audience being very welcoming.

“My show was quite a few years ago at Alexander’s Live but I remember it well, so it will be great to be back in the city.

“Taking the time to enjoy the places I tour and also learn about the history and culture in the area is so valuable to me as a comedian.

“The touring can be tiring and is certainly a lifestyle that only suits a select few, but it provides me with endless inspiration and also broadens my quizzing knowledge – which is never a bad thing!”

The CH1 Chester Comedy Festival is being organised by CH1ChesterBID in partnership with the team behind the Southport Comedy Festival.

Paul has been friends with the husband and wife team behind the Southport shows for over 15 years and has performed there several times before.

He said: “It’s always great working with Bren and Val as they have a complete appreciation for comedy and understand the intricacies that come with making a gig successful.

“They’re incredibly supportive and take the time to make sure their festivals are well-organised, but also full of top talent, who all share a common goal – making an audience laugh and giving them a night to remember.”

Paul has been performing stand-up comedy for many years and has performed in major comedy clubs in the UK, as well as venues in China, Auckland, Singapore, the Middle East, South Africa, the Netherlands and Germany.

Paul was also named the Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards in 2014.

Paul Sinha’s Chester gig, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ will be at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel on Friday, 6 July, 2018.

Tickets are priced at £15.

For more information on the comedy festival or to purchase tickets, visit: www.ch1chestercomedyfestival.com .