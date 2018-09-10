Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Multi-talented actor, singer and model Will Mellor, who has been appearing regularly on British TV screens for the last 28 years, is to host and perform at an exclusive charity Christmas Ladies Lunch being held at the Mere Golf Resort and Spa, Knutsford, on Friday, November 23.

The lunch has been organised by Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

The 42-year-old rose to fame playing Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks, on Channel 4, before starring as Gaz Wilkinson, in the irreverent British sitcom Two Pins of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Earlier this summer, he was seen in the action fantasy film Of Gods and Warriors starring Chester’s Anna Demetriou.

As the father of two explained: “I’m delighted to be hosting this event as I’m passionate about the welfare of children and disability sport.

“Since Caudwell Children was founded, 18 years ago, it has supported over 25,000 children, with over 600 medical conditions, at a cost of £39 million.

“That’s a hugely impressive amount and I’m hoping that the lovely ladies of Cheshire can join me at the Cheshire Ladies Lunch so that, together, we can add to that figure and help even more disabled children to have an active and independent life.”

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of Christmas shopping, fashion, food, beauty and entertainment while enjoying champagne as they browse stalls featuring local and national retailers of luxury goods; including handbags, independent clothing boutiques and beauty products.

Tickets also include a two course gourmet lunch and luxury goody bag as well as the top class entertainment that Will Mellor will provide.

Sam Walker, events manager at Caudwell Children, said: “Will first hit our screen in 1990 when he appeared in ITV’s Children’s Ward, before going on to star in huge hit series such as Casualty, Waterloo Road, Broadchurch and Line of Duty.

“Not only that, as an accomplished singer, Will released a cover of Leo Sayer’s When I Need You, which reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart in 1997, whilst his follow up single, No Matter What I Do, reached number 23.

“He’s a fabulous all round entertainer so our Cheshire ladies are in for a fabulous afternoon of festive cheer.”

Will says he can’t wait to take to the stage as he’s always loved being in the spotlight.

“I was just a major show-off when I was kid, a Dennis The Menace type,” he explained.

“When I was in a room, I just wanted everyone to look at me. My mum must have had a nightmare, I demanded so much attention.”

Sam says that the Ladies Lunch offers a unique shopping and networking experience while raising vital funds for disabled children.

She said: “Although it’s a high class afternoon the event will be delivered in a wonderfully relaxed manner by our host, which makes for a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

“Amid the shopping, dining and entertainment there will be plenty of laughs. We’ll be announcing other performers shortly, and with limited availability I would advise interested parties to buy their tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

The Ladies Lunch events also involve a raffle, auction and silent auction, and with the opulent nature of the event there will be some ‘must-have’ goodies up for grabs.

Standard tickets for the Cheshire Ladies Lunch are £75 per person or £700 per table of 10.

This includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and a two course lunch. VIP tickets are £110 per person, or £1,000 for a table of 10, and includes premium seating, a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, and an allocation of Champagne, red and white wine and water during lunch, and a goody bag.

To secure your tickets or discuss sponsorship opportunities please contact the Caudwell Children Events Team on 01782 433755.

You can book your ticket online here: www.caudwellchildren.com/cheshire-ladies-lunch/