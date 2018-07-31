Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising young star Beau Dermott, who shot to fame as Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act on Britain’s Got Talent, was the special guest of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir at a sell out concert.

The event at Chester Town Hall featured performances by the choir of some of the most popular songs in its repertoire including Here’s To The Heroes to mark the centenary of the end of The Great War, and World In Union, under the musical direction of Rodney T Jones with principal accompanist Helen Jackson at the piano.

Introduced by compere Lance Howie, Beau, 14, performed some of her favourite songs including several from her debut album Brave and the song which propelled her to stardom, Defying Gravity from Wicked.

Beau also introduced a surprise guest to the stage, Wirral-based singer Tom Spence who performed Bring Him Home from Les Miserables and Music Of The Night from Phantom Of The Opera as well as joining Beau to sing The Prayer, a song made famous by Celine Dion and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

The choir’s chairman Ron Webster said: “The choir prides itself in often sharing the stage at concerts with other artists and encourages and appreciates the musical diversity which this brings.

“We were privileged and honoured to share the stage with two truly magnificent performers.

“The choir had enjoyed some time recently with Beau and her mother Karen during rehearsals for this event and it has been nothing but a pleasure to spend that time with them, they are a lovely family.

“Beau’s solo performance and with the fantastic rising star Tom Spence was show stopping.

“The choir singing our joint pieces with Beau delighted the audience and was a huge thrill for all of us in the choir.

“Add to that a packed house and we were all treated to something special.

“It has been an experience none of the choir will ever forget and we look forward to working with both Beau and Tom again in the near future”

The choir has several concerts and events planned for the months ahead including a free open air performance at the historic Chester Castle on Sunday, September 9 from 1.30pm as part of the summer opening of the castle to the public,

On Sunday, September 30, the choir returns to Chester Town Hall for a joint concert with Flint Male Voice Choir and special guests the Australian Welsh Male Voice Choir who are touring the UK.

Full details of all upcoming concerts by the choir and how to get involved can be found at www.chestermalevoice.com where tickets can be bought online.

Alternatively, contact 07894 509529 for more details.