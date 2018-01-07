Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester campus staged Christmas lectures by a self proclaimed ‘science bloke’.

Marty Jopson, who regularly appears on The One Show on BBC One, presented the special seasonal sessions at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park at Ince. On offer was Dangerous Equations, an exploration of the laws of physics.

The university’s faculty of science and engineering hosted the one hour lectures for students, families and friends as part of its Christmas Lectures series at the science park. These aim to bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects to life.

Marty captured the audience’s scientific imagination bringing science and maths into the real world including an appearance of his ‘pendulum of doom’ involving energy.

He also demonstrated how oxygen is needed for burning in addition to exploring a series of fun topics, including how a piece of string can travel at 900 miles an hour, the science of loud explosions and the maths behind a karate chop.

(Image: UGC TCH)

More than 200 students from schools across Cheshire, Merseyside, Shropshire and Wales attended a daytime session of the lecture with around 70 people present for an evening show.

Angela Lupton, higher education STEM co-ordinator at the university, said: “It was an absolute delight to welcome Dr Marty Jopson to Thornton Science Park to deliver our annual Christmas lecture. The lectures were both very well attended and I hope that our younger audience, in particular, found him as inspiring as I did.”

Marty has spent 10 years presenting science and history on TV and has also been making props for the last 13 years.