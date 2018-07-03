Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV and radio crews have descended on the Countess of Chester Hospital following news a female healthcare professional has this morning (Tuesday, July 3) been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to eight babies.

The unidentified woman is also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to six babies cared for at the hospital’s neonatal unit.

This follows an inquiry launched by Cheshire Constabulary in May 2017 in relation to a ‘greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected during the period of June 2015 and June 2016’.

The arrested woman is currently in custody.

The seriousness of the case has generated media interest from local and national radio and TV outlets. Among the crews represented at the Liverpool Road hospital site are teams from the BBC, Sky News and ITN.

Meanwhile, security staff are today highly visible on the hospital site including in front of the women and children's building where the neonatal unit is based.