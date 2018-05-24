Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans are set to tune into this weekend's Champions League final in their millions as Liverpool takes on Real Madrid in Kiev.

Europe's biggest match will kick off at 7.45pm on Saturday (May 26). It's being broadcast live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport 4K UHD, the BT Sport App and will be streamed for free on YouTube.

However, viewers are being warned they may be in for a shock when their TVs appear to 'turn off' during the ad break.

TV screens will buzz and appear to indicate there is static and interference, before going blank and silent, ChronicleLive reports.

But don't panic! It won't be caused by a problem with the televisions. Rather, it's a 20-second 'disruptive' advert which has been created by Samsung 'to remind the public that their TV is simply a boring black screen for 90% of the time'.

Screens will go blank and silent for five seconds as part of the initial adverts, designed to promote Samsung’s QLED technology, which blends in with home decor or display imagery when not in use.

Then your TV should return back to normal and coverage or further adverts will resume.

Samsung’s advert will air over 10 days, starting on Friday. It will be shown in hit shows like Coronation Street, The Simpsons and First Dates, as well as during the Champions League final.