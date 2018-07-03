Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kelsall pub had a visit from the bailiffs yesterday afternoon – but luckily it wasn't to seize any goods from the premises.

High Court enforcement officers Paul Bohill and Steve Pinner, who found fame from the hugely popular Channel 5 show Can't Pay? We'll Take It Away!, dropped into The Morris Dancer on Monday for a spur of the moment dinner.

They were there because the owner of DCBL, the debt collecting company they work for, has recently moved to Kelsall so the instantly recognisable duo decided to pop into the newly opened pub while they were in the area.

Manager Ryan Martinez told The Chronicle: "It was a spur of the moment visit and they came for dinner on the terrace at The Morris Dancer yesterday with their family and friends.

"They were thoroughly lovely guys who were really happy to chat about their new found fame from the TV programme on Channel 5," he added.

The documentary series follows Steve and Paul, along with their other High Court enforcement colleagues as they execute High Court writs across the UK on people who have failed to pay debts or refuse to move out of a property.