Free taster sessions will give people the chance to try canal boating for free.

The sessions are being arranged on Sunday, April 15 by the Canal and River Trust and Drifters Waterway Holidays, a consortium of privately owned self-drive hire boat companies.

The tasters will include free short trips on skippered narrow boats as well as boat tours and holiday discounts. People of all ages are encouraged to take part and no advanced booking is required.

Gareth Stephens at the Canal and River Trust said: “We believe that waterways have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives and that spending time by water makes us all healthier and happier.

“Thousands of people already enjoy boating holidays on our beautiful 2,000-mile network of inland waterways and these free canal boat taster sessions are a great way to know that this sort of holiday is for you before committing to a weekend or longer break.”

Tim Parker, chairman of the consortium, added: “Travelling at just 4mph through peaceful countryside, sleepy villages and vibrant waterside towns and cities, canal boat holidays are often described as ‘the fastest way to slow down’.

“Close to 400,000 people go canal boating each year, almost double the number 10 years ago and there are now more canal boats on our waterways than at the height of the Industrial Revolution.

“Last year over 3,800 people got afloat at our one of our open day events and we look forward to welcoming thousands more visitors this year to discover why canal boat holidays are so special.”

Local venues include ABC Boat Hire at Whitchurch Marina, Whitchurch and Anderton Marina, Northwich and Anglo Welsh at Bunbury Lock, Tarporley.

Further details about the open day events can be found at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/trycanalboating.