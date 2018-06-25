Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You won't be alone if you're finding it hard to get to sleep on these hot June nights.

Temperatures are on the rise and it will be particularly hot and humid in the Chester area this week, making it extremely uncomfortable and difficult to get a good night’s kip. But help is at hand as experts have revealed key advice to help you and yours cope with the conditions.

The Sleep Council works to raise awareness of the importance of sleep to health and wellbeing and their top tips include tricks involving everything from freezers to socks.

“Hot weather can be a nuisance when it comes to bedtime,” said Lisa Artis from the council.

“Temperature has big impact on quality of sleep. Ideally bedrooms should be around 16-18C (60-65F) but, if at nighttime, temperatures remain higher, it can be difficult to achieve that.

“Your body temperature needs to drop slightly before you go to sleep which is why it’s difficult to drop off when you’re too hot.”

The following tips should help...

1: Don’t Go Commando

Tempting as it might be, the advice suggests being naked won’t help with the heat. Wear light cotton nightwear instead. It’s actually better than wearing nothing at all as natural fabric will absorb any perspiration.

2: Preparation, preparation, preparation

Keep curtains or blinds drawn during the day to keep the sun out. Get rid of the duvet and blankets – just use a cotton sheet. Or a duvet with a low tog rating. You might also want to move cats and dogs from the bedroom too.

3: Turn off all your gadgets

Unplug all devices that don’t need to be on. Large electrical items such as TVs and games consoles emit large amounts of heat. Make sure phones or tablets are also off or at least on silent.

4: Attic and windows

If you’ve got an attic, try opening the hatch. Hot air rises and this will give it somewhere to go. Opening all your windows may seem like the logical answer but this can actually heat rooms up. Opening them an hour before bedtime can increase air circulation and cool the room down.

Make sure you close them before falling asleep to block out any outside noise and to avoid heating up the room with hot air.

5: Hair and body

If you’ve got long hair, tie it back. Hair round your neck can make you feel warmer. Have a cool shower or bath before bedtime to lower your core body temperature. Try putting a hot water bottle filled with ice cold water in bed with you. Use a damp cloth, towel or ice pack to keep you cool throughout the night by wiping your face, hands and feet.

Going to bed with wet hair may also help.

6: Ditch the beer for water

The beer garden is a summer haven after work but alcohol disturbs sleep and dehydrates us, so stick to water and caffeine-free drinks to be hydrated throughout the night.

Drink plenty of cold water during the evening and keep a glass by the bed.

It’s also a good idea to eat lightly. Big meals make us feel hot and steamy in the middle of the night through dehydration and over-active digestion.

7: Use the fridge and freezer

Cool a pillow case in the fridge or freezer before bedtime or try one of the new cooling pillows that are available to buy. Cool socks in the fridge and wear them as cooling your feet lowers the overall temperature of your skin and body.

8: Fans

Use an electric fan and if it’s really hot, put a tray of ice and a little water in front of it to cool the air even more. Invest in an air conditioning unit.

Next time you buy a new bed, look out for one that incorporates new temperature regulating technology. A plant mister or gadget that creates a fine mist may also help.

9: Bed behaviour

If you share a bed, make sure it’s big enough for two people so you can sleep without disturbing each other. Advice says 5ft wide should be your minimum.

10: And if all else fails... move out!

If there is absolutely nothing you can do to cool off, consider asking friends or relations whether you can stay with them for a few nights. They will understand... hopefully.

And remember that heat rises, so if you are living in a multiple story dwelling the lower you are the cooler it will be.

Good luck...