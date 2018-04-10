Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been no shortage of remarkable dramatic performances in The Grange Theatre near Northwich over the 40 year history of the Hartford school.

And their excellent production of The Phantom of the Opera was no exception.

“Just seen Phantom of the Opera at Grange Theatre Hartford,” commented one theatre goer. “What a talented group of young people! Absolutely amazing vocals and acting supported by fabulous musicians.

“Can’t believe this was all performed by under 18s.

“Have seen Phantom four times in the west end and we were so impressed with the performances tonight.”

(Image: UGC)

From the opening crack of the auctioneer’s hammer, and the assured way that upper sixth form student Alex Baldry delivered the introductory lines, it was clear that the audience was in for a treat.

The main roles were taken by Year 10 student Sophie Akka displaying her remarkable vocal range in the role of Carlotta Guidicelli; lower sixth form student Maisie Tipping delivered the pure notes required in the role of Christine; and Will Prior gave an excellent performance of acting and singing in the role of the brooding Phantom.

The school’s musicians were not to be outdone as they worked their way through a huge range of challenging musical styles and a score filled with memorable songs such as The Music of the Night, Masquerade and All I Ask of You.

With a cast, orchestra and crew of over seventy pupils, a host of staff lending their expertise, a magnificent set and sumptuous costumes, it was a production of truly epic proportions.