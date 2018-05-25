Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a former chairman of Chester’s hospice.

Derek Healiss, who held the post at the Hospice Of The Good Shepherd in Backford and was a leading light in several local and national organisations, has passed away after a short illness.

A retired company director, Mr Healiss, originally from Prescot on Merseyside, was married to Wendy for more than 52 years. The couple met at Quaintways in Chester and have a son, Martin, and three much loved grandchildren.

Speaking of their family’s loss Martin said “My Dad was a real family man and absolutely devoted to his grandchildren whom he adored. He was extremely proud of all his achievements with his charity work, particularly with the Hospice Of The Good Shepherd.

“Most of all we miss Dad’s laughter, he had a fantastic sense of humour and even in his final days he was still cracking jokes and making us all laugh.

“The family have been overwhelmed by the love, support and many kindnesses shown to us since Dad passed away. We will ensure that his legacy of caring for others, commitment to charity and the service of others are not forgotten and will live on.”

Mr Healiss, a long standing member of Chester Rotary Club and president of Chester Lions Club, had been involved with the hospice since its first fundraising meeting more than 30 years ago. He was a trustee and a member of the main council and chairman of the hospice for seven years. Until his death he remained a vice president.

Paying tribute hospice chief executive Margaret Wright said: “Derek had a long association with the Hospice of the Good Shepherd. He served as a trustee for 20 years and latterly as chair, retiring in 2011.

“In the 1980s he had served as the Lions Club representative on the original committee aiming to establish a hospice in the west of Cheshire. He will be remembered as a much-loved supporter, trustee and chair.”

In 1996 recognising the urgent need for the provision of palliative care education to other medical and nursing professionals working in hospital and community settings, Derek, along with the chairmen and matrons of East Cheshire Hospice, Macclesfield and St Luke’s Hospice, Winsford, set about creating a joint teaching facility so that patients with life limited conditions would receive the best care wherever they were treated.

Ann Edwards, a former matron and chief executive officer at Backford, said “After many months of hard work, planning and negotiation by Derek and others, the first tutor for the education project was appointed in 1998 in a new central facility at St Luke’s called Cheshire Hospice Education.

“In the early days the facility was affiliated with the Manchester Metropolitan University and today works with the University of Chester. This year Cheshire Hospices Education celebrates its 18th birthday. Derek played such an important part in its development and we know that he would be proud to celebrate its success.”

Mr Healiss was particularly proud to be instrumental in the setting up of the popular hospice lottery which continues to generate much needed funds to aid its vital work.

In 2000 he was awarded Man of the Year at The Chester Chronicle’s Community Champions Awards in recognition of his work with the hospice.

Away from his support for the hospice he was an lifelong Liverpool fan and played both football and cricket in his younger days. His main interest was painting in water colour and pastel.

He was a long standing member of the committee of the Grosvenor Art Society and his paintings have been exhibited and sold internationally. He also had several ‘one man’ exhibitions of his work including several in aid of the Lady Mayoress of Chester’s Holiday Fund for Children.

Derek had paintings accepted for the Royal Society of Painters in Watercolour in London and was awarded the People to People (USA) award for fostering good relations in art internationally.

His funeral took place at Chester Crematorium with donations in lieu of flowers being made to the hospice and the neurotherapy centre in Saltney.