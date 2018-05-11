Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The founder of a Chester charity dedicated to helping children and adults overcome brain injury has died aged 79.

Dr David McGlown, of Park Drive, Hoole, pioneered a unique approach to treating those affected by a range of conditions from cerebral palsy, genetic conditions and stroke through to dyslexia and learning difficulties.

In 1982 he founded the Centre for Brain Injury, Rehabilitation and Development (BIRD) and went on to treat thousands of patients from across the UK, transforming lives.

Despite retiring as clinical director 14 years ago, Dr McGlown continued to work for the charity as a part-time consultant until he became too ill earlier this year.

The centre – based in Broughton for many years but now operating from premises in Eccleston – claims to radically improve the lives of over 90 per cent of the patients it treats.

Many patients and families turn to BIRD for help when all hope seems lost, having explored and exhausted more widely available forms of therapy.

The unique approach that Dr McGlown devised is called Developmental Reflexive Rehabilitation.

Based on a series of movement patterns that facilitate neurological feedback to the brain, carefully designed floor exercises – tailored to the individual patient’s needs – inhibit primitive reflexes that have failed to correctly develop in early life or which have been re-released at a later stage through brain injury.

Patients and their carers are usually taught the exercises in a clinical setting with a view to them continuing them every day at home, with regular evaluations.

BIRD chief executive Helen Schielke said: “Everyone at the charity and hundreds of patients throughout the country owe Dr David McGlown an enormous debt of gratitude. He was a genuine pioneer who used his great intelligence to help improve the lives of people whose lives have been blighted by brain injury.

“Moreover, he was a very gentle and humble man who was loved and admired by his colleagues, as well as patients of all ages.

“He devoted the best part of his life to the work of BIRD and his remarkable legacy lives on. He took great satisfaction from seeing children whose future looked bleak go on to lead normal lives and, in numerous cases, achieve university degrees and successful careers.”

Dr McGlown was named Man Of The Year in 1996 at Chronicle Newspapers’ Community Champions Awards.

He passed away at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford on May 5 following a year-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Dr McGlown is survived by his wife Winifred, four children (Helen, Andrew, Martin and Bernard) and four grandchildren (Joshua, Harvey Joseph and Mia).

His son Martin said: “We are immensely proud of dad’s achievements. He was relentlessly passionate about his work. All he ever wanted to do was offer help and hope to brain injured people whose families may have exhausted other options.”

A requiem mass will take place at St Columba’s Catholic Church in Plas Newton on Thursday, May 31, at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Blacon Crematorium.

To donate to BIRD, visit the website.