The family of 26-year-old Chester stabbing victim Joshua Whitley have paid tribute to their loved one.

Mr Whitley, from Blacon , suffered a single stab wound to the chest while resident in Blackpool on Friday night (July 27).

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

The family of the deceased have now released the following tribute to him: "Josh, your life was a blessing, your memory treasured. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measures. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace brother, son, grandson and uncle.”

Stephen Routledge, 24, of Station Road, Blackpool, was today (Thursday, August 2) charged with Mr Whitley's murder.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.