A double rainbow heralded the opening of a community tree planting event in Dodleston .

Dodleston Pre-School organised the event that saw more than 200 young trees and many more bulbs sponsored and planted by local families and organisations.

Visitors to the event pulled on their wellies and brought spades along to plant their trees, a number of which were planted in memory of loved ones.

The event welcomed The Wildlife Trust, Animal Oddities and Becky the Storyteller as well as Chester MP Chris Matheson .

The MP was enthusiastic about the project and complimented the level of community involvement before planting a silver birch tree on the field.

The parish field site will host forest school and storytelling areas among a woodland of oak, silver birch, rowan, crab apple and hazel.

Forest schools offer a wealth of experiences that promote confidence, self awareness, communication, self-esteem and empathy.