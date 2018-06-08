Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers are camped out in a handful of caravans on the Tesco car park off Sealand Road in Chester.

The caravans and associated vehicles are believed to have arrived early on Thursday evening (June 7).

Cheshire police confirmed a PCSO had visited the travellers but there were no issues. The encampment was a civil matter as the caravans were on private land.

There are height restriction barriers at the car park entrance but these do not appear to have stopped the caravans gaining entry.

Tesco is not commenting except to say the travellers are 'not causing us any problem'.