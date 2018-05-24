Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Racegoers and travellers are warned of disruption due to strike action this bank holiday weekend.

RMT is angry at plans to introduce driver-only trains with five train operators involved across the UK.

Members at Northern Rail are striking between 7am and 7pm today (Thursday, May 24) and again on Saturday, May 26, over the same time period.

Saturday promises to be a busy day for flat racing, with meetings at Chester , Cartmel and York all guaranteed to pull in the crowds.

But Northern Rail is warning services will be limited with amended timetables in place across the entire network.

There will be fewer trains than normal and most routes will begin to wind down from 5pm, with few trains running after 7pm.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, said: “It’s a bank holiday weekend, the weather is going to be great and thousands of people will head to the races for a day out.

“We want them all to enjoy the day, but are calling on our customers to plan their journey to and from the courses carefully.

“We will have a reduced number of trains in operation through the day and, in some cases, there won’t be any trains at all – particularly in the evening after the meetings.”

She added: “We’ll do everything we can to run services to get people to Cartmel, Chester and York, but we really need people to think carefully about their travel, make sure they have plans to get to and from the city and consider whether trains are the best option for them.”

RMT general secretary Mick Cash says Northern ‘want to run half a million trains a year without a safety critical guard on board’ and the move would ‘wreck both safety and access ‎to services’.

Northern is urging workers to cancel their strikes and says that it will protect guard jobs until 2025 if union representatives return to the negotiating table.

For full details of the amended timetables please see northernrailway.co.uk or visit National Rail Enquiries online.