A group of travellers who set up camp in an Ellemsere Port car park have now moved on.

Two separate groups descended on the Ellesmere Port Sports Village car park on Stanney Lane earlier this month – the first of which arrived on Thursday, February 8.

The Cheshire and Warrington Traveller Team served them a section 77 notice and they left on Monday (February 19).

A second group arrived on Sunday (February 18) and police became involved following reports of anti-social behaviour. They were served a section 61 notice ordering them to leave by 9am Tuesday (February 20) and a police spokesperson confirmed they have now left the site.

"I have now had it confirmed that all of the travellers have now left the site," the spokesperson said. " The second group left at around 5.30pm on Tuesday."