Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From July to September, the ECT charity in Cheshire is offering a selection of free day trips for residents who find it difficult to get out and about in Chester, Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Passengers will be picked up right from their door and taken to a range of destinations including the Bridgemere and Bents garden centres, Liverpool’s Docklands and the coast of North Wales.

The community transport charity welcomes all those who are over 80 or struggle with mobility to sign up for any of the free outings through its PlusBus service.

All vehicles are fully wheelchair-accessible, with drivers trained to make the journey as seamless as possible.

Passengers can bring a carer if they require one.

The trips offer a chance to socialise for many who live in isolation.

As part of ECT in Cheshire’s charitable activities and community benefit, the journeys are free of charge to the charity’s existing PlusBus service users, as well as new members who would like to sign up to the service.

Ian Dibbert, general manager at ECT in Cheshire, said: “We know that our passengers love the opportunity to get to places that they wouldn’t usually be able to visit and that a day out with friends can be a great lift to the spirits.

“Even if one of the passengers doesn’t know anyone at the start of the trip, they’ll have had lots of opportunities to chat to other people throughout the day and may even have forged some new friendships.

“I look forward to welcoming back our regulars as well as greeting some new faces over the coming months.

“We’ve been to all of the destinations on this year’s programme before and we know that there are some firm favourites. Book now to avoid disappointment!”

For a full list of the destinations, head to http://ectcharity.co.uk/services/areas/cheshire/day_trips

And to book a place on one of the trips, please call 0151 357 4420.

Pick-ups for all trips begin at 9am; passengers will be returned home around 5pm.