A trampoline park is all set to help Chester, Ellesmere Port and North Wales residents reach their weight loss goals for 2018.

Flip Fit classes are relaunching at Flip Out Chester, welcoming people of all abilities to burn up to 1,000 in just one session.

In its first month, June 2017, the Flip Fit class at the Chester Gates site was attended by more than 320 people who were hoping to improve their fitness.

The session is a circuit style trampoline class which combines cardio, resistance training and core stability.

The aim of Flip Fit is to increase the body’s flexibility and balance by combining trampolining with functional training.

The one-hour sessions are run by Flip Out’s fitness instructor Celsie Ellis, who is determined to get people in Chester bouncing fit for the new year.

She said: “Flip Fit is the perfect way to kick start 2018 with a different kind of exercise class. I’m not going to say it’s easy, but it’s such a great way to lose weight whilst having fun.

“Last year I received some really positive feedback, so I hope more people will get involved this year and I can help as many people as possible achieve their goals – whether that be losing weight or improving their fitness.

“I’d love to see lots of new people attend the classes next week and get as many people as possible ‘flip fitting’. It’s a brilliant way to boost energy, lose weight, strengthen and tone.”

There will be 50 different trampoline exercise stations at Flip Fit, which returns on Monday, to not only improve cardiovascular fitness but to also strengthen the legs, arms and abdomen.

“It’s also great for men and women of all abilities and for those used to regular fitness classes, it will prove a real challenge,” added Miss Ellis, who has completed a masters degree in obesity and weight management.

Circuit exercising on trampolines is believed to be easier on the ankle and knee joints compared to exercising on hard floors.

Each Flip Fit session will begin with a 10 minute warm-up, followed by 40 minutes of circuits and a 10 minute cool-down period.

There are up to 50 spaces available in each class, which will run every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm.

Participants are advised to arrive at Flip Out Chester 20 minutes before the start of the session.

For more information or to book a place at a Flip Fit session visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester or call 01244 956 777.

To keep up to date with the latest at Flip Out Chester follow @FlipOutChester on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.