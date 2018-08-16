Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic has been stopped on the M6 in Cheshire this morning due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident has happened on the southbound carriageway between J19 Knutsford and J18 at Middlewich and Holmes Chapel.

Highways North West are on the scene and Cheshire police are en route.

Traffic and travel service Inrix is reporting that the incident involves a lorry and a car with a separate incident on the northbound carriageway.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Traffic stopped on the M6, Cheshire, southbound between J19 #Knutsford and J18, Holmes Chapel and Middlewich due to a multi vehicle collision."

One person is believed to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and has been taken to the Salford Royal Hospital.

