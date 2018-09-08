Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are delays for motorists travelling in and out of Chester around Liverpool Road today (Saturday, September 8).

A temporary one-way traffic order came into force on the major route into the city centre on Friday evening, and is expected to last for about three days.

The order, which prohibits Chester-bound traffic from using Liverpool Road, is to allow roadworks on the carriageway and footpath to take place as part of a development by Archway Homes.

Vehicles heading into Chester are being diverted down A5480 Countess Way, while traffic coming away from the centre will be diverted to the other side of Liverpool Road to join the roundabout from there.

Chester & Cheshire Traffic & Travel Facebook group To keep up to date with all the latest traffic and travel news in the area please like and share our Facebook group Chester & Cheshire Traffic & Travel News.

At one point earlier today, there were reports that traffic was being stopped from entering the Morrisons site due to the gridlock.

While the works are expected to be complete within three days, the closure could be in force for a maximum of five days.