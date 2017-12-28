Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was traffic disruption earlier today (Thursday, December 28) due to a large traveller funeral taking place at Blacon Crematorium.

Cheshire police said a large convoy made its way from Norris Road in Blacon down Blacon Avenue to the crematorium.

Police received reports of the large funeral about 11.10am and understand it was all over by 12.30pm.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said Norris Road was reported to be blocked for a time due to the ‘large volume of cars’ because of the sheer number of people wishing to pay their last respects.