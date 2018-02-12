Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Icy conditions are causing severe delays on the roads in Chester this morning (Monday, February 12).

There have been several reports of accidents across the borough - including one on the A51 Tarvin Road which is causing around 15 minutes of delays.

(Image: Tom Grant)

Police were also called to Liverpool Road near the Countess of Chester Hospital just after 8am following reports of a one vehicle collision involving a silver Ford Focus. There were no injuries.

There has also been an accident on the A494 at the A548 Sealand Road which is causing delays.

And traffic is slow on the A483 Wrexham Road before the A55 Posthouse roundabout.

