Toys R Us will close all 100 of its UK stores within six weeks, it has been announced.

According to the Press Association, the ailing toy retailer will start the redundancy process on Wednesday after administrators failed to find a buyer, resulting in the loss of 3,000 jobs.

Toys R Us, which has stores on Chester's Greyhound Retail Park and Broughton Shopping Park, entered into administration last month with administrators Moorfields appointed to 'orderly wind-down the company’s store portfolio' while they sought a buyer.

Closing down sales are currently taking place at the Chester store with discounts of up to 25% throughout the store, including the Babies R Us range.

A spokesman for Toys R Us Chester said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25% on shelf price. If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone.”