The Toys R Us stores at Broughton Shopping Park and Chester are both holding closing down sales.

This follows the appointment of administrators to begin ‘an orderly wind-down’ of the UK’s biggest toy retailer following the failure to find a buyer.

All 105 Toys R Us stores, including outlets at Chester Retail Park and Broughton Shopping Park, will shut but no closure date has been given at the moment.

Closing down sales are taking place with discounts of up to 25% throughout the store, including the Babies R Us range.

A spokesman for Toys R Us Chester said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25% on shelf price. If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone.”

Anyone holding a gift card is informed the card will be honoured until Sunday, March 11.

Deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will also be honoured, provided the outstanding balance is paid and the goods are collected by this Sunday. Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided these are also completed by Sunday.

Toys R Us are happy to exchange unopened goods in a resalable condition with a valid proof of purchase. Exchanges can only be made while stores remain open and therefore customers are encouraged to do so as soon as possible before Sunday.

The company can no longer accept returns for refunds. This does not affect customers’ statutory rights with regards to faulty merchandise.

Stores are continuing to trade until further notice.

■ Meanwhile, one of the UK’s biggest electronics retailers Maplin, which also has a stores at Chester Retail Park, and the Coliseum at Cheshire Oaks, has also called in the administrators after talks with potential buyers failed to secure a sale.

Maplin, which has more than 200 stores and 2,500 staff, will continue to trade through the process.