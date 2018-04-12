Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The closing dates for all 75 Toys 'R' Us stores in the UK have been announced.

Chester's Greyhound Park branch of the toy store's final day of trading will be Tuesday, April 24, while the Broughton Retail Park store's last day will be Wednesday, April 18.

Joint administrators Simon Thomas and Arron Kendall, partners in Moorfields Advisory, have announced that all 75 UK stores will close by April 24 and that all 2, 054 employees have been informed and will be paid up to and including their last day of employment.

Stores will continue to trade as normal up until the dates listed below and the nationwide stock discounting programme has been extended further.

Discounts of up to 70% are still available throughout the stores, with all bikes, car seats, strollers and action figures currently on offer at half-price.

Simon Thomas said: “ We are grateful for the hard work of everybody at Toys “R” Us’ during this extremely difficult and challenging time. We are working closely with the 2,000 employees affected by the closures to ensure they receive the support they need for redundancy and other compensatory payments.

“The stores across the county will be open as usual until the last day of trading and we would encourage shoppers to make the most of the great deals on offer. Extended discounts of up to 70% are in place from today and offers are available on some of our best-known brands.”