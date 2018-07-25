Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Northwich’s longest running businesses has celebrated reaching a huge milestone after trading for half a century in the town.

John Griffiths Fruit Shops, which is currently based in Witton Walk, opened in Northwich in 1968, and since then have prided themselves on the quality of the food they sell and their ability to maintain a great relationship with all their customers.

It’s this mantra that company manager Mark Griffiths believes has served the business so well down the years. He’s also revealed the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to deliver the freshest produce on a daily basis.

“Selling quality produce at all times and having friendly, courteous staff is key to everything we do here,” he said. “We also ensure that we focus on supplying local produce as soon as this becomes available.

“This sometimes means that staff are working from 1.30 in the morning to source the best possible produce with regards to quality and flavour. It’s hard work but we’ll never compromise on standards.”

Founded by John 50 years ago, the company was joined by his son Mark in 1993 and although the success of the business is plain to see, there have certainly been challenges down the years.

“One of the biggest obstacles we have had to try and overcome has been the increasing number of supermarkets,” said Mark.

“We believe, however, that one of our main advantages is being able to consistently provide local produce to our customers and celebrate the best of Cheshire.”

Northwich BID manager Jane Hough has praised the longevity of John Griffiths Fruit Shops and has urged people to go and buy some of their fruit and veg when they’re next in town.

“For a business to operate for 50 years they must be doing a lot of things right and it’s testament to the staff and owners that they continue to successfully sell their amazing fruit and veg to the shop’s loyal customers.

“Shoppers should definitely go and buy some of their produce the next time they’re in Northwich as it’s always fresh, is locally sourced and helps to support other businesses here in Cheshire.”