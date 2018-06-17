Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A market town will benefit from a £2.2m makeover of its local leisure centre, it is believed.

The chairman of West Cheshire’s largest sports and leisure centre company says the renovation of Neston Recreation Centre will also trigger wider community health benefits.

Neston resident Anthony Annakin-Smith, who also chairs the board of the local authority’s leisure operator Brio Leisure, suggests the new-look centre will encourage more participation in sports and activities.

In turn this will help improve the wellbeing of all 31,000 residents living in and around the town.

Mr Annakin-Smith feels the centre will become a hub for community groups as well those looking for first class leisure and fitness facilities.

The Raby Park Road centre has re-opened after a major renovation project funded by Brio Leisure, Cheshire West and Chester Council and Sport England.

“The investment into the centre underpins Brio’s commitment to supporting fitness, fun and health for the whole community,” said Mr Annakin-Smith.

“The new facilities will make Neston Recreation Centre a much more attractive place to visit and we are already seeing many more residents coming along to see what the centre has to offer.”

The complex has been given a fresh contemporary frontage and reception area to complement the adjacent new high school with new changing rooms, gym equipment and spaces for fitness classes and community use.

Opening times have also been extended, opening earlier and for longer every weekday.

Cllr Louise Gittins, ward councillor for Little Neston and Burton and Cheshire West’s communities and wellbeing chief, added: “This is the first major investment in Neston Rec since it opened in 1974. The end result has been worth the wait,

“I think it has totally transformed the building with the new fitness studio, spin room, improved swimming changing rooms, state of the art gym equipment and open reception area.”

She continued: “I am delighted to have supported this investment which is part of our work to ensure Neston is a great place to live and visit. If you’ve not been to the gym or had a swim for a while then now is the perfect time to do so.”

Renovation cash included £500,000 worth of National Lottery funding from Sport England particularly to improve the experience for swimmers.

The works at Neston are the latest investment by the borough council in Cheshire West and Chester’s sports and leisure facilities.

Wholly owned by the council Brio Leisure operates 12 facilities including new state-of-the art centres such as Ellesmere Port Sports Village and Northwich Memorial Court as well as Winsford Lifestyle Centre which was upgraded in December last year.