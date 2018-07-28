Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conservative members have accused Labour-led Cheshire West and Chester Council of neglecting the health and wellbeing of Frodsham residents by failing to invest in leisure facilities.

Frodsham councillor and Tory group leader Lynn Riley said when in power her administration had spent money on Northwich Memorial Court, Ellesmere Port, Chester Baths and Northgate Arena – with Frodsham due to be next in line.

“But the £9m earmarked in 2015 has since been prioritised by the now Labour-led authority for Neston, Winsford and Chester,” she claimed.

Her Tory group says Frodsham is crying out for new leisure facilities and is calling on Labour to use the millions from budget underspends to provide ‘desperately needed’ amenities.

She said: “With underspends on both the council’s revenue and capital budgets in recent years and the £6m surplus on council tax, it’s time to invest in the north of the borough and put the considerable council tax collected here to good use.

“Frodsham Junior Football Club is working with Cheshire FA to deliver a much needed 3G and grass pitch improvements at Helsby High School but needs a sizeable amount of match funding to deliver these and a long wanted club house.

“Cheshire West can fund this gap from the Innovation Fund set aside to reduce costs to the council.

“The real return on this investment is that local volunteers run the facilities once they are built, so reducing costs to the tax payers.”

Cllr Riley said her group was lobbying the council for a £2m investment to kickstart a new ‘A56 leisure corridor’ and was determined the area ‘will not be left behind’.

But Labour deputy council leader Cllr Louise Gittins, who is also cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, claims her administration is spearheading the projects cited by Cllr Riley.

She said: “Despite experiencing shrinking budgets as a result of Government cuts, the Labour administration in Cheshire West is absolutely committed to improving leisure provision across the borough. I am sure that residents of Neston, Winsford and Chester would be surprised and concerned by the suggestion that the we should not be supporting projects in those areas.

“I’m really pleased to be able to highlight our exciting ideas for the A56 leisure corridor, which will provide new leisure opportunities in Frodsham and Helsby; including a new 3G pitch at Helsby High School for Frodsham Junior Football Club and school and community use, as well as a redesign of Saltworks fields, which provide for a greater and varied leisure offer.

“Over the past few months I have met many volunteers and groups in Frodsham and am aware of their needs and aspirations and I fully support them – hence the development of Labour’s plans under the banner A56 leisure corridor.

“Finally, I would gently point out that the Conservative group led by Cllr Riley had every opportunity to identify any additional funds when they proposed their alternative budget earlier this year, but they failed to do so.”