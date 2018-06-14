Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of the biggest name DJs in clubbing and Rick Parfitt Jr will be partying at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show this weekend (June 15-16).

The show, at Bolesworth Castle near Chester, has the new Club Boles for 2018 - a club-style party marquee beside the main arena.

For Rick Parfitt Jr, who fronts The RPJ Band, playing at Bolesworth on Saturday night (June 16) marks a welcome return to the equestrian scene following his successful stint between competitions at last year’s Liverpool International Horse Show.

The son of the former Status Quo guitarist, Parfitt has established one of the world’s top event bands, playing corporate and special occasion gigs all over the world.

With a band comprising top session musicians, he’s played alongside the likes of Eric Clapton, Robert Plant and Bryan Ferry while his shows are renowned for their crowd-pleasing energy.

When he’s not entertaining the crowds, Rick Parfitt Jr is the reigning British GT champion, driving for Team Parker Bentley.

He’s also an equestrian convert: “When we played at last year’s Liverpool International Horse Show, it was our first experience of that horsey world and we loved it,” he said.

“As the sessions went by, we were riveted by what we were seeing.

“As a racer, I could empathise with the riders in the arena because – like me in British GT racing – they were up against the clock.

“I was fascinated by their different strategies and I loved watching the lines they took and the angles they used to approach the fences, all in the hunt for faster times. It definitely appealed to my competitive side.

“Even though I’ve never ridden a horse, I totally got it. We loved the equestrian crowd too. They were so welcoming and ready to have a good time.

“As a band, our job is to get the crowd involved. We like to think of the crowd as the sixth member of the band.”

On Friday night (June 15), Club Boles will be partying to two of the biggest names on the Ibiza club scene, Alex P and DJ Pete Walshe.

Alex P is known as the ‘Party King’. He’s a British superstar DJ in house music and has played to crowds across the globe, from Las Vegas to Koh Samui in Thailand.

An elder statesman in clubbing, Alex was at the forefront of Britain’s rave scene in the late 1980s. He then headed for the party island of Ibiza and had residencies at two of the legendary clubs - Amnesia and Space.

Alex is acknowledged as the creator of Ibiza’s chill-out vibe in the heady 1990s with his Full Moon Terrace Bar at Space.

DJ Pete Walshe is also a veteran of the Ibiza clubs. He had residencies at Pacha, Es Paradis and Amnesia.

Nina Barbour, organiser of Club Boles and the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, said: “Club Boles is new for 2018 and we wanted to have some amazing entertainment for our first year.”

All ticket and wristband holders (including day ticket holders) at Bolesworth have free entry to Club Boles on Friday and Saturday.

Evening tickets with access after 5pm and entry to Club Boles can be bought online for £8 and on the gate at £10 (both with free parking).