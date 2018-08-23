Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We don't need to tell you how great Chester is. But it's given some pretty impressive things to the world so we thought we'd list some of them here.

There may be some things we've left out but we think all of these have made their own mark in some way and we hope you agree.

Daniel Craig

He's one of the world's biggest movie stars thanks to his role as 007, and he was born right here in Chester!

The future James Bond came into the world on March 2, 1968 at 41 Liverpool Road and apparently, when the midwife searched around for a blanket to wrap him in, there was nothing available so he ended up being presented to his mother in an old newspaper 'just like a bag of chips'.

He attended primary school in Frodsham, where his dad was landlord of the Ring O'Bells pub, before moving to the Wirral where he grew up.

The UK's first Neighbourhood Watch scheme

The country's first ever Neighbourhood Watch was set up in Mollington back in 1982 following the success of a similar scheme in Chicago.

The aim of Neighbourhood Watch was to bring people together in order to make their communities safer. Many more schemes followed throughout the UK, and it is said that 3.8 million households are now covered by a scheme.

The country's first ever zoo without bars

When Chester Zoo founder George Mottershead was a child, he visited the long-gone Belle Vue Zoo and got so upset at seeing large animals in cages that he told his father he would one day create a zoo without bars.

He kept his word and in 1931 he opened Chester Zoo where animals were kept in spacious enclosures. Today the zoo is still one of Chester's proudest achievements and continues to thrive, having just been named the UK's second most visited tourist attraction after the Tower of London.

The Rows

Our unique Rows are probably the most often photographed sight in Chester.

The layout of the Rows goes back to the 13th century and it's safe to say there is nothing quite like them anywhere else in the country.

Some great sportspeople

(Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

Olympic triple bronze medallist Beth Tweddle who grew up in Bunbury is Britain's greatest ever female gymnast.

Former England striker Michael Owen who famously scored one of the best World Cup goals in history was born in Chester and grew up just a few miles over the border in Deeside. Since retiring from football, he has become a successful racehorse owner and co-owns Manor House stables in Malpas.

And Chester-born footballer Danny Murphy who played for England several times is another of the city's memorable sportspeople.

The UK's first dementia friendly checkout

The Frodsham Street branch of Tesco made history in 2015 for being the first known supermarket to implement a dementia friendly checkout.

It features a 'cognitive ramp' till providing pictures of coins to help with recognition and a 'dementia friendly' colleague to help make shopping trips easier.

Tom Hughes

Chester-born actor Tom Hughes who attended Upton High School is best known for his roles in BBC dramas Dancing on the Edge (in which he also co-starred with girlfriend Jenna Coleman) and Silk. He also starred alongside Niamh Cusack and Anthony Head in Paul Andrew Williams’ debut play Ticking in the West End last year.

(Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The UK's oldest sporting venue

Chester Racecourse, or as it's otherwise known, The Roodee, lies on the site of the old Roman wharves and is steeped in history.

Horse races have been run here since 1540, making Chester Races the oldest sporting event in Britain still held at its original site.

The second most photographed clock in the world

It stands magestically in the city centre and is arguably Chester's best landmark but did you know the Eastgate Clock is the second most photographed clock in the world after Big Ben?

The clock was placed on the Eastgate in 1899 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897. Until 1974 it was hand wound once a week.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Our very own Plague Doctor

Not many cities can say they have their very own night crawler. But Chester has!

The mysterious hooded figure, dubbed the Chester Plague Doctor, sparked terror when it was seen prowling the city streets at night two years ago.

Both the regional and national press speculated on the spooky sightings shortly before it was announced to be a stunt to help launch the tourist attraction Sick to Death which explores the gory story of diseases, doctors and dying in the medieval world with a balance of hands on fun, museum artefacts and science.