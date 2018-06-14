Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Communities in Northwich now have an improved play area at Saxon’s Lane.

The first phase of the park improvements are complete and formally open to the public, providing the community with new toddler, infant and junior play areas.

Two local schools - Hartford High School and Charles Darwin Primary School - got involved in the project and pupils gave their ideas on how the park should be improved.

The first phase of improvements is part of a long term project for the park.

The project has been brought to life through a successful partnership which has brought in funding from Cheshire West and Chester Council, WREN Community Action Fund, Veolia Environmental Trust, the local ward members for Hartford and Greenbank and Winnington and Castle, Northwich Town Council, Weaver Vale Housing Trust, and Tesco Bags of Help.

Weaver Vale Housing Trust is providing support for the project via the local Greenbank Community Hub and will be starting a community friends group.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: “The communities in the area now have a wonderful new play area; I would like to pass on my thanks to all of the project partners and funders who have made this initiative a reality.

“I’m sure this new facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

“I welcome the establishment of the Friends Group and I’m looking forward to the remaining two phases being completed in the coming months.”

Richard Smith, senior grant manager for WREN, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open and ready to make such a difference to children and young people across Northwich.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

The executive director of the Veolia Environmental Trust, Paul Taylor, added: “Since 2001 we have awarded over £1.4m to 59 projects in Cheshire.

“This play area is another example of how the Landfill Communities Fund can make a difference by providing a great public amenity that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

With the first phase of the work completed on site, work on the remaining two phases (the installation of a multi-use games area, skate area, jogging path, path connections, landscaping and playing pitch improvements) will begin in the coming months.