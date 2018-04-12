Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tiverton District Garden Club have staged one of their most successful spring shows despite the hard winter, with 210 high quality entries from 41 competitors - a record for the club - in 46 of the 54 open classes.

Spring flowers, junior classes, cookery and handicrafts classes were especially well-supported, making for a colourful display in the village hall.

The trophies were awarded as follows:

Anne Smart - President’s Cup with £5 Club Prize (most prizes in show)

Jenny Hobbs - H Povall Trophy with £2 Club Prize (best exhibit in classes for five daffodils)

Mary Spooner and Jenny Hobbs (joint winners) - Spring Cup (most 1st prizes in other classes for cut spring flowers)

Grace Murray and Emily Murray (joint winners) - Mrs D Halstead Junior Spring Shield (most prizes in junior section)

Tess Tavernor - Spring Silver Cup (best exhibit in cookery) and £5 Mrs S Darlington prize (most first prizes in cookery)

Daphne Ashby - Spring Cup for Handicrafts (best exhibit in handicrafts)

Visitors to the show in the afternoon enjoyed refreshments with home-made sandwiches and cakes before the presentations of the trophies were made by club president Eric Wright.

This was followed by a lively auction of the produce, conducted by Paul Ellams, and a raffle, both of which raised funds for the club to help pay for speakers at the meetings.

Club meetings are held at Tiverton Village Hall on the first Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm, with garden visits in the summer. Everyone is welcome to come along, either to join or as a visitor.

Contact 01829 733465 for more details. The next show will be held on Saturday, September 8.