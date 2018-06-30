Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas may still be several months off but producers of a pantomime at to be staged at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester are already busy planning this year’s production.

The show’s choreographer Rhian Lyon is keen to hear from young dancers between the ages of nine to 16 as well as 16+ to form three teams to appear alongside their professional cast in Aladdin which runs at the the city centre venue throughout December.

Open auditions for the dance teams will take place at the theatre on Wednesday, July 4 at 6.30pm with anyone interested being asked to register their interest via email to rhianu@tiptopproductions.co.uk

Those interested in auditioning must be available to attend a recall audition and costume fitting on Wednesday, July 25, be over the age of nine by November 1, ensure that they available for every rehearsal from Sunday, September 9 onwards.

Most rehearsals will take place at Tip Top’s rehearsal venue in Wrexham with Wednesday evening rehearsals starting from October 10.

Potential auditionees must also be available to perform at all performances as required.

Some of the performances will be during school time and so leave of absence from school will be required.

A performance rota will be created by the show’s producers once casting has been completed.

Tip Top’s pantomime has become firmly established as a popular family friendly favourite during the festive season in Chester and tickets for this year’s production are already on sale.

Full details of Aladdin and all upcoming shows, events and audition opportunities can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.