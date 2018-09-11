Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester based theatre company is celebrating almost 30 years of staging musicals in Chester, Wrexham and Mold with the staging of a special concert.

Tip Top Productions, founded in 1989 by Peter Swingler OBE and based since 2007 at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, is presenting the concert entitled Tip Top Through The Years at theatre on Saturday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Musically directed for Tip Top by Simon Phillips, the show will feature songs from some of the company’s most memorable productions from its very first large scale show Annie, staged at the Chester Gateway Theatre in 1992, to Priscilla Queen of the Desert which was staged to sell out audiences at Theatr Clwyd in June this year.

Featuring many of the performers from the smash hit This Is My Musical 2018, recently produced by Tip Top and staged at The Vanbrugh Theatre, the show includes songs from Oliver!, The Sound of Music, Rent, Little Shop of Horrors, My Fair Lady, Beauty and the Beast, Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz and many more.

Brian Fray, chairman of Tip Top Productions, said: “Tip Top Through The Years will feature performances by some of our most talented members and will take the audience on a journey through some of our most popular shows, celebrating the many many years of Tip Top since the company was formed by Peter Swingler OBE back in 1989.”

Now in its 11th year at the Forum Studio Theatre, Tip Top Productions continues to stage in house productions and play host to a variety of visiting companies.

Upcoming shows and events at the theatre include the premiere of Chester based playwright Gail Young’s new play Head Over Heels, Gimme Abba return with their popular tribute show, the cast of This Is My Musical present an evening of the music of Alan Menken, the man behind songs from Disney’s hit shows including Little Mermaid and Aladdin and, of course, Christmas in Chester wouldn’t be complete without Tip Top’s legendary family friendly pantomime which this year is the ever popular tale of Aladdin.

Full details of Tip Top Through The Years and all upcoming shows and events at the Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the box office on 01244 341296.