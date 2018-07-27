Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final preparations are under way for the staging of a show which celebrates the magic of the musicals and brings the best of Broadway and The West End to Chester.

Now in it’s ninth year and following sell out shows in 2013 and 2015 “This Is My Musical”, produced by Chester based theatre company Tip Top Productions is back with a brand new show and a brand new bigger venue due to high demand for tickets in previous years.

Following successful runs at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, this year’s production will be staged at the Vanbrugh Theatre at The King’s School from Wednesday, August 8 - Saturday, August 11 at 7.30pm with a Matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, August 11.

Previous productions of “This Is My Musical” have proved so popular that the show even has it’s own dedicated YouTube channel showing clips of performances from previous shows and behind the scene footage.

Musically directed for Tip Top by Simon Phillips, the show includes songs from the West End and Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” as well as “Waitress”, “Evan Hansen”, “Bat Out Of Hell”, “Newsies” together with old favourites including “Anything Goes”, “West Side Story”, “Les Miserables” and “Mary Poppins”.

The show features young up and coming talent working alongside cast members who have worked professionally in the West End including Phil Cross, former Children’s Director for “Oliver!”, the creator of the popular Wizard School at St Mary’s centre, and former Grange Hill Actress Dani Fray.

Several former cast members from previous productions are now working in the West End and touring productions of shows including “Dirty Dancing” and “Evita”.

Brian Fray, one of the show’s producers said: “We are delighted that “This Is My Musical” is back for 2018 and it will be our first production to be held at the fabulous Vanbrugh Theatre within The Kings School complex in Chester.

“The show is a fast paced, energetic review of the best musicals which are currently showing, soon to be showing or have previously been hits on Broadway and in the West End.

“Previous productions of the show at The Forum Studio Theatre sold out so quickly with lots of people disappointed that they couldn’t get a ticket and so the larger capacity at The Vanbrugh Theatre gives more people the opportunity to come and see what we promise will be a wonderfully entertaining piece of musical theatre”.

Full details of “This Is My Musical” and all other shows and events staged by Tip Top Productions can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the Box office on 01244 341296.