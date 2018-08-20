Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester people are being urged to vote for their favourite shops, bars and restaurants as part of an annual awards celebration recognising businesses that go the extra mile for customers.

Public votes will determine the finalists in the CH1ChesterBID Customer Service Awards, which is a celebration of excellent customer service in Chester, organised by the city’s Business Improvement District, CH1ChesterBID.

Carl Critchlow, BID manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Outstanding customer service is at the heart of our business community and the customer service awards are a great way to recognise and celebrate the hard-working businesses we have here in Chester city centre.”

There will be 13 opportunities to nominate across a range of categories, including Best Coffee Shop, Health and Beauty Services and Best Independent Retailer.

The three businesses with the most public votes in each category will go through to the second round, where mystery shopping visits will be conducted by independent retail experts.

Voting is open until September 2 and everyone that takes part in the public vote will be in with a chance of winning a £250 shopping voucher to spend in Chester city centre.

Judy Tagell, marketing and communications manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “All our Chester businesses provide great customer service so it’s a tough competition.

“We’re looking to the people who regularly shop, dine and play in Chester to tell us which city centre businesses they feel give outstanding customer service to help us narrow it down.”

The winning businesses will be announced at a special awards ceremony taking place on October 16.

Entrants are also being encouraged to support their favourite Chester businesses on social media using the hashtag #ChesterStars.

To cast your vote today, or for more information about the awards, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk/ChesterStars .