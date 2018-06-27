Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The region’s premier business awards, the Cheshire Business Awards in association with SAS Daniels LLP, are launched today as we set out to honour the very best people and companies in our midst.

The awards will culminate in a major awards ceremony and dinner in the autumn as we present our prestigious awards, recognising enterprise, achievement and innovation across the Cheshire region.

The event will be staged in the magnificent surroundings of Chester Cathedral on Friday, October 12. The awards are free to enter and offer opportunities for businesses of all sizes, from new start-ups to the most established names, to gain recognition and respect.

Carl Wood, regional managing director for Reach plc, parent company to The Chester Chronicle, Crewe and Nantwich Chronicle and Runcorn and Widnes Weekly News, said “We’re delighted once again to welcome on board, as executive sponsors of the Cheshire Business Awards, our partners SAS Daniels LLP.

“Together, our aim is to ensure those businesses who deserve high praise and recognition, as well as our admiration and encouragement, duly receive it. We are committed to supporting the Cheshire business community through events like these and through our print and digital titles.”

AWARDS CATEGORIES

Business Start Up Award sponsored by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Blue Orchid - This category is open to businesses that began trading after January 1, 2016. The judges will be looking for evidence of a sustainable business with the potential to grow strongly in the future.

Business of the Year (up to 10 employees), sponsored by ScottishPower - Whatever your sector if you have a great business tell us about it. This award is for businesses established for more than two years that employ up to 10 people and can demonstrate all round business excellence. The judges will be take financial performance and local economic impact into account when selecting the winner.

Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees), sponsored by NatWest - If you can demonstrate outstanding business performance in your industry and employ between 11–50 people this is the category for you. Judges will be looking for your specific business achievements and a strong financial performance together with significant local economic impact.

Business of the Year (over 50 employees) - If your business employs more than 50 people and can show outstanding business performance, enter this category. Judges will consider evidence of a strong financial performance, excellent business achievements, your contribution to local prosperity and other specific initiatives that make you stand out from your peers.

Employer of the Year - We are looking for the employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well-motivated and well trained team. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to other businesses.

Let’s Talk Apprenticeships Award, sponsored by Cheshire West and Chester Council and ERDF - Apprenticeships are good for both businesses and for individuals. They are an important way of improving the skills base in the region, giving young people opportunities beyond the classroom and providing local companies an opportunity to inspire and shape their future workforce. This award is open to any business in the region who has demonstrated a real commitment to training local young people through Apprenticeships, providing them with real work experience whilst being supported by workplace mentors. Apprentices should have been actively engaged in the shaping of working practices and been offered a job on completion, ideally with a plan for further development and/or progression opportunities within the business.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award - Does your company strive to achieve a balance between your competitive aims and the interests of society? This award will be presented to the private sector business or individual judged to have the best history of taking into account the effect of the business operations on the community and the economy. This can include companies that give time or money to charities or the voluntary sector.

Creative Impact Award - This category is open to businesses engaged in any creative industry. This can include software design for computer games, apps, web design, marketing, advertising, architecture, film, photography and publishing. Entries are welcome from all firms, whether they are acting as agents or principals. The judges will be looking for evidence that creative work has led directly to improved business performance.

Exporter of the Year - This award is open to businesses based in Cheshire that export their products or services overseas. The judges will be looking for a good business that can demonstrate sustained success relative to the size of their businesses and potential for the future.

Innovation and Enterprise Award - This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. Judges will be looking for originality of the innovation, its impact, practicality of its application and the measurable benefits to the business.

Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Bentley Motors - Are you or one of your employees able to demonstrate outstanding achievements in your field? Our young business person of the year will be aged 35 or under and will display excellent career progression, leadership and management.

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by SAS Daniels - The Business Person of the year is a judges’ choice award and not open for entry. The winner selected by the judges will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the region.

Leading Cheshire law firm SAS Daniels LLP is once again delighted to be supporting the Cheshire Business Awards for the ninth consecutive year.

As an established law firm, operating out of four locations across Cheshire, they have a firm grasp of the local economy and the key challenges that face regional businesses.

With one of the largest specialist corporate law teams in the region, headed up by the firm’s managing partner Jeremy Orrell, who is ranked as an Outstanding Individual in his field, SAS Daniels work in partnership with many successful Cheshire businesses.

The team is made up of experienced and high achieving individuals, who go the extra mile to gain a real understanding of what each business client needs.

As a result, they see first-hand how Cheshire continues to be an exceptional place to achieve outstanding growth and development opportunities for businesses.

An SAS Daniels LLP spokesperson said: “Many Cheshire businesses continue to demonstrate an innovative approach to economic growth, together with a workforce that demonstrates a diversity of skill and expertise across many sectors.

“The key to the region’s continued prosperity is to ensure we collectively drive the strategic development of our infrastructure and invest in innovation and people - to enable Cheshire businesses to continue to achieve economic growth, which in turn will ensure we attract and retain top class entrepreneurial talent.

“Once again the awards will focus on Cheshire’s thriving and diverse business community and bring together exceptional individuals.

“The SAS Daniels team is looking forward to gaining insight into the achievements of these businesses during the judging process and at the Cheshire Business Awards this year.”

HOW TO ENTER

Businesses of any size or sector can enter free across all relevant categories. Simply download and complete an entry from from the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and return it to us.

Entries can be emailed to enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk or posted to the Events Department, PO Box 48, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions about how to enter, or for more information, contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.

For updated on twitter follow @CheshireAwards

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, July 27, 2018

The finalists - chosen by an expert panel of judges - will be announced in September.