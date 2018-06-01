Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'yellow' rain warning for Cheshire has been extended until this evening (Friday, June 1) due to the possibility of thunderstorms.

Cheshire West and East, Warrington and Halton are included in the warning from the Met Office, which is in operation across much of the UK, from 9am until 10pm having been in place during the previous period.

The warning states: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Friday, particularly the afternoon and then easing only slowly through the evening.

“Some places will miss the worst of the heavy showers and thunderstorms, but where they do occur they are likely to bring torrential rain with the potential for 20-30 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 50-60 mm in three hours in a few locations. Lightning and large hail are also possible.”