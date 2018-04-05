Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three young boys were taken to hospital after two multi-vehicle collisions on the M53 yesterday (Wednesday, April 4).

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident on the M53 northbound junction between J10 and 11 at Ellesmere Port just before 1pm and when they arrived, discovered there had actually been two separate collisions.

The first incident involved a black Mercedes ML250 Sport and a blue Renault Megane and the second collision involved a yellow BMW, a silver Vauxhall Agila, a white Ford C-Max and a grey BMW 520D Sport.



North West Ambulance Service took two boys, aged nine and six, taken to Alder Hey Hospital and a six-year-old boy was also taken to the Countess of Chester as a precautionary measure, a Cheshire police spokesperson said.