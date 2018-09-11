Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three vehicles have been involved in a collision on the M6 this morning (Tuesday, September 11).

The collision took place at junction 21A of the M6 southbound near to junction 10 of the M62 and involved two cars and one heavy goods vehicle.

Cheshire police have confirmed that an ambulance has been called although there are no reported injuries.

The two outside lanes have been blocked and traffic has been stopped.

